Supreme Court appointed HPEC unveils anonymous Jantar Mantar reporting portal

The Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) just rolled out a new portal to help people report what happened during the July 2026 violence at Jantar Mantar and other spots.

Whether you're a protester or police, you can file complaints securely at hpec.nic.in. There is no need to reveal your identity if you don't want to.

The site is set up for sharing details about things like pellet gun use, targeted attacks, or property damage.