Supreme Court appointed HPEC unveils anonymous Jantar Mantar reporting portal
The Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) just rolled out a new portal to help people report what happened during the July 2026 violence at Jantar Mantar and other spots.
Whether you're a protester or police, you can file complaints securely at hpec.nic.in. There is no need to reveal your identity if you don't want to.
The site is set up for sharing details about things like pellet gun use, targeted attacks, or property damage.
HPEC probes excessive force allegations
A special committee (HPEC) is leading this probe, following clear directions from the Supreme Court.
They're especially looking into cases of excessive force, harassment of female protesters, and use of pellet guns, both in and outside Delhi.
If you have evidence or experiences to share, the portal is open for your stories as part of making sure justice is served after the protests.