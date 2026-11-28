Big changes at Madurai's Thirupparankundram temple:

Supreme Court appointed joint-receivers, Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, High Court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, High Court of Madras, have left by a morning flight to Madurai to take charge of the administration after the previous Board of Trustees was suspended for not managing the temple well.

The judges were received at the airport by the state government's protocol officers and an official from the Madras High Court and given a send-off, and are now in charge of making sure everything runs smoothly.