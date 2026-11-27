Supreme Court asks central government to consider mother-based caste certificates
The Supreme Court has asked the central government to consider letting children get their caste certificates based on their mother's identity, especially when the mother has custody, like in cases of divorce, single motherhood, adoption, or abandonment.
The judges highlighted that current rules mostly focus on the father's side and said it's time to rethink things.
Court seeks government view on reservations
The court wants to know if this change would fit with existing constitutional rules about reservations.
They've also made it clear: whether parents are from different castes or the same one, the process should be consistent for everyone.
For now, they're waiting for feedback from the government before making any final calls.