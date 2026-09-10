Supreme Court asks DMRC to explain 17 Jantar Mantar closures
The Supreme Court wants answers from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) about shutting down 17 stations during protests at Jantar Mantar.
The move sparked a legal challenge, with concerns that closing stations disrupted daily commutes and may have crossed constitutional lines.
Metro officials cite security for closures
Metro officials said the closures were for security, as crowds protested the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the examination and CBSE's evaluation system.
Students and parents demanded accountability and even called for then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The shutdown made it tough for commuters, including lawyers and Supreme Court staff, to get around, prompting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to urge leniency for those affected.
Justice Bagchi warns courts could intervene
Justice Joymalya Bagchi reminded everyone that courts respect law enforcement decisions but will step in if actions seem over-the-top.
Now, DMRC must clarify its reasons as the debate continues over balancing safety with public rights.