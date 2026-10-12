Supreme Court bars CBI from coercive action against Punjab officials
India
The Supreme Court has told the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, not to take any harsh steps against Punjab government officials while it investigates recent corruption allegations.
This comes after Punjab challenged a high court order that pushed for a CBI probe into claims of bribery in government transfers and decisions, arguing that proper legal procedures weren't followed.
High Court to direct CBI probe
The high court now has two months to direct the CBI to probe the allegations and submit a report within two months, but no coercive steps can be taken for now.
Punjab is also questioning if the CBI even has the right to handle this state matter.
The Supreme Court will talk about that.