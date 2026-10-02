SC cancels 'One Nation, One Election' meeting with parliamentary panel
What's the story
The Supreme Court administration on Thursday canceled a proposed meeting with the Joint Committee examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on simultaneous elections, known as 'One Nation, One Election,' on October 6. In an official communication to the panel, the SC said it may not be "expedient or desirable" to discuss this issue, as it could become a subject of judicial review.
Communication
Panel proposed an 'informal discussion'
"They are of the opinion that as the proposed amendment might become a subject matter of Judicial Review before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, it may not be expedient or desirable to discuss the issue on the administrative side. The proposed meeting is accordingly cancelled. Inconvenience is regretted," the SC's official communication to the panel read.
The parliamentary panel had proposed an "informal discussion" with the Chief Justice of India and other senior Supreme Court judges on October 6.
Meeting purpose
Parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls
However, senior judges discussed the proposal and decided against such an interaction, sources told CNN-News18.
The parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls is headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former law minister PP Chaudhary.
Chaudhary earlier told the Indian Express the meeting was not to discuss the Bill but to "familiarize members with the Supreme Court, including its library."
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal had objected to the proposed meeting, calling it "a joke on the Constitution."
Legislative review
Bills under review of parliamentary panel
The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seek to enable simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative assemblies.
The bills were introduced in December 2024 and are currently being examined by the committee.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had constituted a 39-member panel for this purpose.