SC cancels 'One Nation, One Election' meeting with parliamentary panel

"They are of the opinion that as the proposed amendment might become a subject matter of Judicial Review before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, it may not be expedient or desirable to discuss the issue on the administrative side. The proposed meeting is accordingly cancelled. Inconvenience is regretted," the SC's official communication to the panel read.

The parliamentary panel had proposed an "informal discussion" with the Chief Justice of India and other senior Supreme Court judges on October 6.