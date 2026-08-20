Supreme Court clears Vinod Shivakumar rules workplace conduct not abetment
India
The Supreme Court just ruled that being a tough boss or making harsh work comments doesn't count as "abetment of suicide" under Indian law.
This decision came while dropping charges against Vinod Shivakumar, a senior forest officer accused after a woman colleague's tragic suicide in 2021.
The judges made it clear: unless there's real proof someone meant to push another toward suicide, it doesn't qualify as abetment.
Notes accused Vinod Shivakumar of harassment
The late officer had left notes accusing Shivakumar of harassment, including public humiliation and stopping her salary. She also said she was mistreated during her pregnancy.
Still, the Supreme Court found no evidence he intended to cause her harm, so they cleared him of all charges.