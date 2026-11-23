Supreme Court proposes allowing only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi-NCR
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Monday said it was considering passing a direction to allow only Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) vehicles in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to tackle the worsening air pollution in the area. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a case related to air pollution when it made this observation. "We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," the bench said.
Pollution control
Long-term plan to restrict polluting commercial vehicles
The court also explored a long-term plan to restrict polluting commercial vehicles from entering Delhi. Chief Justice Kant suggested a five-year roadmap for this purpose.
He proposed setting up warehouses at Delhi's borders, where essential goods could be stored and later transported into the city using non-polluting vehicles.
Smaller battery-operated vehicles can then bring it inside the city, the bench suggested.
Expert report
What can be the alternative, asks CJI
"So what can be the alternative? Can there be something that at the border some warehousing so that you have some other battery operated vehicles or non-polluting vehicles to bring them inside the city? This kind of arrangement may not be possible this year, may not be possible next year. But why not to have this during five years? So five years. To ensure that no single commercial vehicle enter Delhi," CJI Kant said.
Transition planning
What are BS-VI vehicles?
The BS-VI vehicles are cleaner than their BS-IV counterparts, with stricter emission norms to reduce harmful pollutants.
The standards apply to light- and heavy duty vehicles, as well as two and three-wheeled vehicles.
India skipped BS-V and moved directly from BS-IV to BS-VI in 2020.
"This is what we want -- at the very least, only BS-VI vehicles should be present in Delhi-even if such a measure is not feasible for the entire NCR region," Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked.
Regional impact
Directions for entire NCR
The court also clarified that its directions would not be limited to Delhi but would cover the entire NCR.
It questioned neighboring states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh about their role in tackling air pollution.
The court directed these states to submit status reports on measures taken to reduce particulate pollution across the NCR.