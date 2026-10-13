Supreme Court delays hearing on protest detentions to October 15
India
The Supreme Court has pushed back a major hearing on protest-related detentions and transport curbs to October 15 after Justice V Mohana fell ill.
This session was set to look into petitions about people being detained and public transport being limited ahead of protests calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Cockroach Janata Party alleges unfair detentions
The Cockroach Janata Party is protesting alleged problems with the electoral roll, saying authorities have been unfairly detaining peaceful protesters and restricting movement, even after the Supreme Court said not to.
Officials say some metro stations had limited access.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also challenged how the Election Commission makes decisions, but his petition is still waiting for a hearing.