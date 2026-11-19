Supreme Court denies ED plea, Azam Khan on interim bail
The Supreme Court has decided that senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan can stay out on interim bail, turning down the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request to cancel it.
The case is about alleged money laundering using two PAN cards, and today's ruling means Khan doesn't have to go back to jail, at least for now.
ED wanted Allahabad HC bail overturned
The ED wanted the Supreme Court to overturn the Allahabad High Court's earlier decision granting interim bail, but that didn't happen.
This ruling only covers his interim bail status.
For now, Azam Khan gets a breather while his bigger legal battles continue.