Supreme Court directs Delhi Police to protect judge kidnapped 2008
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi Police to give security to a judicial officer who was kidnapped back in 2008 and is now being threatened by the same people who were convicted of it.
The court acted after the officer asked for help, and also wants Gujarat Police to check on his brother's safety (he is a judge too).
Parole requires high court approval
The court made it clear: those convicted cannot get parole or early release unless the high court says yes.
Even then, if parole is granted, there is a two-week pause so the officer can appeal.
Local authorities in Haryana have also been told to keep an eye out for his family.