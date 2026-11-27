Filibeck is the Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES).

His comments at the summit have sparked a political row, as he praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.

He also allegedly raised an opposition slogan during his speech.

"Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: 'one person, one vote,'" Filibeck said in his speech.