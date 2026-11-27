SC rejects plea to remove Filibeck's videos
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the removal of videos featuring Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck. The videos, which were recorded at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad on November 13-14, show Filibeck allegedly chanting "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod." The petition had sought directions for social media platforms to take down these videos.
Controversial statements
Filibeck's comments at summit spark political row
Filibeck is the Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES).
His comments at the summit have sparked a political row, as he praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.
He also allegedly raised an opposition slogan during his speech.
"Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: 'one person, one vote,'" Filibeck said in his speech.
Legal arguments
Petitioner sought SIT probe into foreign delegates' participation
During an earlier mention before Chief Justice Surya Kant, the petitioner's counsel alleged that Filibeck had interfered in India's domestic politics.
They claimed he criticized the government and supported the Opposition.
The plea also sought an independent SIT probe into foreign delegates' participation and permissions granted to them for attending the event.
Political backlash
Filibeck's use of slogan draws BJP's ire
Filibeck's use of the slogan drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Congress of letting foreign political representatives comment on India's internal affairs.
The PES, Congress, and other global political movements were described as part of a progressive alliance committed to social justice and democracy by Filibeck.
Summit discussions
Summit discussed global issues like geopolitics and climate change
The Bharat Summit 2026 had around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries discussing global issues like geopolitics and climate change.
Filibeck said true democracy was "not the corrupted one, not the rigged one, not the fake one."
The Supreme Court's dismissal of the plea means these videos will remain on social media platforms.