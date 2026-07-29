Supreme Court drops all coal allocation charges against Manmohan Singh
India
The Supreme Court has officially dropped all criminal charges against former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the long-running coal allocation case, bringing an 11-year legal saga to a close.
The judges agreed with CBI reports that found no solid reason to continue the case.
Kapil Sibal: Manmohan Singh targeted politically
Back in 2015, Singh's daughters showed up at court with heavy security as he fought the summons.
Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, had faced accusations of irregularities over coal block allocations.
After the verdict, his lawyer Kapil Sibal called it "a great day for a noble soul," saying Singh was unfairly targeted for political reasons.