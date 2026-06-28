Supreme Court ends 14-year culpable homicide case over 500-rupee watch
India
After about 14 years in the Supreme Court (2012-2026), the apex court has wrapped up the appeal in a long-running culpable homicide case that started with a fight over a 500-rupee watch back in 1997.
The argument ended tragically, and the accused were first sentenced to five years in prison in 2002.
Supreme Court deems served sentence sufficient
The case bounced between courts for years, first upheld by the Uttarakhand High Court in 2012, then heard by the Supreme Court on 12 different dates.
In the meantime, two of the three convicted men passed away.
With only one convict left (now over 60), the judges decided his already-served sentence of one-and-a-half years was enough, calling it fair given all the delays.