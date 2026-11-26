The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at what makes someone an "accredited journalist" and whether they should get extra protection during protests compared to self-identified reporters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana says it's all about finding the right balance between press freedom and public order.

To dig deeper, a committee led by former Justice R Subhash Reddy will investigate claims that journalists were detained or assaulted during the October protests in Delhi.