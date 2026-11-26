Supreme Court examines accredited journalist status, probes Delhi protest assaults
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at what makes someone an "accredited journalist" and whether they should get extra protection during protests compared to self-identified reporters.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana says it's all about finding the right balance between press freedom and public order.
To dig deeper, a committee led by former Justice R Subhash Reddy will investigate claims that journalists were detained or assaulted during the October protests in Delhi.
Court seeks proof, questions influencer protections
Petitioners have been asked to share proof of how journalists were treated at protest sites, especially if force was used against them despite showing press credentials.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police argued that social media influencers shouldn't get the same protections as accredited reporters.
The Supreme Court will now consider who qualifies to be a journalist and whether accredited media persons should enjoy greater protection than self-proclaimed reporters while covering protests.