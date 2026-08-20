Supreme Court forms committee to probe Delhi student protests
India
The Supreme Court has set up a special committee to dig into what really happened during last month's student protests in Delhi, especially claims of police brutality and violence.
Led by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, the panel will also look into reports of harassment and molestation of women protesters and targeted violence.
SC panel to assess police response
This committee brings together former top judges, a former CBI Director, and former Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi, all with different backgrounds to keep things fair.
Their job is to figure out if the police response was actually needed or went too far, keep tabs on new developments, and update the Supreme Court with regular reports that could shape future action.