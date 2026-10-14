Supreme Court grants Abhishek Upadhyay absolute protection over Ayodhya reports
India
The Supreme Court has given independent journalist Abhishek Upadhyay full protection from arrest after his reports on alleged thefts at the Ayodhya Ram Temple sparked controversy.
The court's order, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya, also makes the interim protection from arrest absolute, with the arrest of the petitioner [Upadhyay] shall remain stayed until further notice.
Abhishek Upadhyay may challenge road-rage FIR
Upadhyay cannot have his digital devices seized and is allowed to legally challenge the road-rage first information report (FIR), which he says was filed because of his reporting on possible donation misuse at the temple.
Meanwhile, some political leaders are questioning how investigators are handling the temple theft case.