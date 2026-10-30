Supreme Court grants bail to 2 Bilkis Bano convicts
The Supreme Court has granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, a tragic event during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The judges pointed to their more than 17 years in prison and ongoing appeals as reasons for the decision.
Notably, one of them, Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi, is severely disabled.
Eleven convicted in Bilkis Bano case
This case has been at the center of national attention for years. 11 men were convicted in 2008 of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her relatives.
Their early release by Gujarat authorities in 2022 sparked public outrage and was later reversed by the Supreme Court, which clarified that Maharashtra had legal jurisdiction.
The two men now out on bail are still appealing their convictions, with terms to be set by the trial court.