Supreme Court hearing challenge: anonymous political donations under ₹2,000
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday that challenges the rule letting political parties accept anonymous cash donations under ₹2,000.
Khem Singh Bhati, who filed the plea, says this loophole makes it too easy for shady money to flow into politics and keeps voters clueless about who's funding their leaders.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta are likely to hear the matter.
Petition demands disclosure, cash ban, audits
Bhati's petition wants big changes: mandatory disclosure of all donors, a ban on cash donations, and independent audits of party finances by Election Commission-appointed auditors.
It also calls for tighter checks on contribution reports.
The plea points to the Supreme Court's 2024 ruling against electoral bonds as proof that political funding needs more sunlight, because transparency is key for a healthy democracy.