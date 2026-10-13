Supreme Court hearing Oct 15 could bar protests in court

Big news for anyone following Indian politics: the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on October 15 that could ban political protests within court premises.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders marched to the court to file a petition about alleged issues with updating voter lists (the SIR process).

The plea had been filed by a lawyer, and it was mentioned before the court by senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, also seeks contempt proceedings against political leaders accused of obstructing the judicial system.