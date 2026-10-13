Supreme Court hearing Oct 15 could bar protests in court
Big news for anyone following Indian politics: the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on October 15 that could ban political protests within court premises.
This comes after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders marched to the court to file a petition about alleged issues with updating voter lists (the SIR process).
The plea had been filed by a lawyer, and it was mentioned before the court by senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, also seeks contempt proceedings against political leaders accused of obstructing the judicial system.
Plea seeks judge-led voter rolls review
the plea filed by a lawyer and mentioned before the court by senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia isn't just about protests.
It also calls for an independent committee (led by a retired Supreme Court judge) to review how voter rolls are updated, aiming for more transparency and fewer wrongful deletions.
All this is happening as some are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over claims of irregularities in the process.
The hearing will run alongside other cases about recent Delhi protests tied to these same concerns.