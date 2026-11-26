Supreme Court hears contempt petitions Nov 27 over Deepathoon lamp
The Supreme Court will hear contempt petitions on November 27 after a ceremonial lamp, meant to be lit at the Deepathoon pillar, was instead lit somewhere else.
The court had allowed the lamp lighting just once, but things didn't go as planned on Monday.
Tamil Nadu government has apologized for the mix-up, saying temple officials didn't follow court instructions.
Hindu and dargah dispute Thirupparankundram lamp
At its heart, this is about where exactly the lamp should be lit on Thirupparankundram hill.
Hindu groups want it at the Deepathoon pillar, while an opposing dargah group claims rights over the hilltop.
The Supreme Court isn't starting contempt action on its own but will listen to both sides.