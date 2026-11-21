Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi Central Secretariat Library relocation debate
The Supreme Court has jumped into the debate over moving Delhi's Central Secretariat Library (CSL) after officials ordered the library to leave its Shastri Bhawan home by September 30, 2026, for the Central Vista revamp.
With over 850,000 books and a rich history, CSL still doesn't have a new place to go, and that's raising concerns.
Supreme Court seeks detailed relocation plan
The court wants clear answers on how this massive collection will be protected and where it will end up.
By asking the government for a detailed relocation plan, the Supreme Court is making sure India's cultural heritage isn't lost in the shuffle of big redevelopment projects.