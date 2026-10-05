Supreme Court issues notice on Election Commission Form 6 changes
The Supreme Court issued notice on a plea over alleged changes made to Form 6, the main form for signing up as a voter, on the Election Commission's website.
A petition flagged that these changes might not be legitimate and could mess with who is included on the voters' list.
The top judges have now ordered a closer look at what happened.
Election Commission drops Form 6 questions
During a recent revision drive, new questions were added to Form 6, asking whether the applicant's own name, or that of a parent or grandparent, appeared in the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR, something election officials weren't happy about since it broke long-standing rules from 1960.
After pushback, the Election Commission dropped these extra requirements where the revision was done and switched back to the original form.
Now, the Supreme Court wants to make sure all proper procedures were followed.