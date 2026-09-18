Supreme Court keeps watch on NTA after NEET-UG 2026 leak
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak shook up entrance exams, the Supreme Court has decided to keep a close eye on how the National Testing Agency (NTA) runs things.
The judges made it clear that quick fixes aren't enough: they want lasting changes to protect exam fairness.
The fallout was big enough that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down back in July.
NTA introduces 4-level paper checking system
To fix things, the government is rolling out major reforms at NTA, like a new four-level system for checking papers.
There's also a committee led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani working on bigger recommendations, with input from the earlier committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is making sure NTA stays transparent and accountable by asking for an affidavit on the steps taken so far.