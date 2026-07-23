Supreme Court lawyers hold protest, supporting students; read aloud Preamble
What's the story
Several Supreme Court lawyers held a protest outside the building's lawn in support of the student protest at Jantar Mantar. They also read aloud the Preamble. "We have taken this to extend our support so that it can be conveyed to everybody in the country that the Supreme Court Bar Association members have taken this vow to stand and support all illegality, the brutalities which have been done to their students," a lawyer said.
Twitter Post
Protest at SC lawn
#WATCH | Delhi: An advocate says, "We're standing with all the students who are protesting for their rights, and we want justice for all of them."— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Another advocate says, "All injustice which has been done. We are all opposing the members of the bar, and we have taken this to… https://t.co/IE7Ri9AuVT pic.twitter.com/AiDwdj1PWm
Protest response
Over 650 lawyers condemn police action
The SCBA and the Supreme Court Association for Advocates-on-Record had also earlier condemned the use of force by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force during the July 20 protest.
More than 650 lawyers on Wednesday described the incident as an "attack on constitutional values" and called for an immediate, impartial inquiry into police actions.
They also demanded accountability for those responsible for excessive force against peaceful protesters.
Legal proceedings
Delhi High Court issues notices to Centre, Delhi Police
The protest was held even as the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea challenging police actions during the protest.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused to entertain video evidence presented by the petitioner, telling the petitioner, "Don't waste our time."
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to both the Centre and Delhi Police in response to three PILs alleging excessive use of force during the protest march.