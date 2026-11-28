Supreme Court orders Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit today
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill on Saturday. The court was hearing a plea over non-compliance with its earlier order to light the lamp on Karthik Purnima. It expressed displeasure with the Tamil Nadu government's inaction, calling it contempt of court. The court had earlier suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed retired judges Vaidyanathan and Parthiban as receivers for oversight.
Directive details
Lamp to be lit with flame from Ucchi Pillayar Temple
The Supreme Court has directed that the lamp at Deepathoon be lit with a flame from Ucchi Pillayar Temple. The court allowed all devotees to participate in this ritual.
It also ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over security at both the temple and nearby Dargah, citing local police's failure to maintain order.
Legal action
Contempt notices issued to senior officials
The Supreme Court has issued contempt notices to senior officials, including the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.
They have been asked to explain why proceedings shouldn't be initiated for disobeying its November 20 order.
The court has directed these officials to file affidavits within 10 days and appear in person by December 15, 2026.
Court's reaction
Madurai District Collector's report not satisfactory
The Supreme Court was not satisfied with the Madurai District Collector's report on why the ritual wasn't performed as planned.
The court dismissed his explanation as "shedding crocodile tears," indicating a belief that its November 20 order had been willfully disobeyed.
It also took note of a resolution by the temple's Board of Trustees, which opposed lighting the lamp at Deepathoon and stated that the lamp should be lit only at the customary location.
Warning issued
'Administrative chaos' in Tamil Nadu, says SC
The Supreme Court has warned that any attempt to undermine its authority will be dealt with firmly.
"Any attempt to pollute the stream of justice by any person, howsoever high he may be, would not be tolerated," it said.
It described the situation in Tamil Nadu as "administrative chaos" and warned of strict action against any attempts to undermine the judiciary.
The matter will be heard next on December 15, 2026.
Controversy recap
What caused the row
Traditionally, the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.
However, Hindu groups and petitioners sought to light it higher up at Deepathoon, a stone pillar located roughly 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.
They claim Deepathoon is an ancient lamp pillar on temple land. The state government and a 2026 state report maintain the structure is a British-era Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) pillar.