Supreme Court modifies Kerala High Court order on Waqf Board
The Supreme Court has just modified a Kerala High Court order that put the Kerala Waqf Board under state watch.
The top judges said boards like this should stay independent unless something really serious happens.
This move comes after the Board pushed back against being overseen by a government official, which started with a court order on July 15.
HC intervened over alleged UMEED noncompliance
The High Court had stepped in because the Board allegedly didn't follow new rules from the UMEED Act, 2025, about including Shia and non-Muslim members.
The Board's lawyers argued that letting the government take over would hurt its independence.
For now, one government official will stay as an ex officio member, but the Supreme Court has told the High Court to speed things up and make sure everyone gets heard, and to do so expeditiously after hearing all parties.