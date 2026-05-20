Supreme Court of India dismisses petition against 2027 caste census
India
The Supreme Court just dismissed a petition trying to stop the government from adding caste details to the 2027 census.
The judges said collecting this data is up to policymakers, not courts, and pointed out that knowing accurate numbers about backward castes really helps shape better welfare programs.
India's 1st digital caste census
This will be India's first digital census, and the first time since 1931 that everyone's caste will be officially counted nationwide.
Even though some argued there is already enough data, the court made it clear: fresh, detailed information is needed to make sure support actually reaches those who need it most.