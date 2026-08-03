Supreme Court of India expands Section 498A to live-in couples
India
Big news: The Supreme Court has expanded the scope of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, so now people in live-in relationships are protected from harassment and cruelty, not just married couples.
This move shows the court is adapting to changing times and making sure everyone gets fair legal protection.
Court: live-in couples include all orientations
The court made it clear that live-in relationships include all kinds of couples, not just heterosexual ones.
If a woman faces serious harm, threats over property or dowry, or is pushed to the brink by her partner, she can take legal action.
Offenders could face up to three years in jail and a fine.