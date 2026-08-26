Supreme Court orders Banke Bihari donations at Vrindavan for deity
India
The Supreme Court just ruled that every donation at the Banke Bihari temple at Vrindavan must be used for the deity, not for personal use by sevayats.
This comes after a committee found sevayats were misusing funds.
The court, a CJI-led bench, made it clear: earlier orders don't let priests keep any part of these offerings.
Donations must go into temple account
From now on, all donations need to go straight into the temple's donation boxes or temple account, no shortcuts.
The court also called out sevayats for blocking donation boxes and taking offerings for themselves.
With this move, the Supreme Court wants to make sure devotees' gifts actually reach the deity as intended.