Supreme Court orders cap on profits for essential medicines
The Supreme Court has told the government to put a limit on how much profit can be added to the price of all essential medicines, not just cancer drugs.
This comes after reports that some medicines are being sold at markups as high as 1,000%, making them way too expensive for many people.
Officials warn cap risks rural shortages
The court's move follows growing worries about high prices for essentials like heart stents and other critical drugs.
The government had already decided to cap trade margins at 30% for non-scheduled cancer drugs, but officials say capping everything could make some medicines harder to find, especially in rural areas.
The court also reminded the government that "If the DPCO-approved medicines do not reach customers, then it is the duty of the government to ensure it reaches the patient," said Justice Mehta.