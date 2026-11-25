Supreme Court orders Center and Delhi government to explain detentions
The Supreme Court has told the Center and the Delhi government to explain why so many people were detained during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10.
The judges want proper answers within 10 days, especially since earlier responses were incomplete.
Protesters accuse Gyanesh Kumar
Thousands, CJP and some student organizations hit the streets, accusing Kumar of not ensuring fair elections.
Reports say over 7,000 people were detained (including CJP leader Abhijit Dipke), but Delhi Police insist no one was actually arrested or detained.
The Supreme Court also reminded everyone that peaceful protest is a right, but essential services like the Metro should not be disrupted.