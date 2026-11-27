Supreme Court orders Karthigai Deepam lit at Thiruparankundram hill
The Supreme Court has told officials to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram hill after they skipped it during the festival, despite earlier instructions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chimed in with a supportive "Victory to Lord Murugan!" on X.
The move comes after the court noticed its previous order was not followed.
Court suspends board, appoints 2 judges
Because state officials ignored the order, top bureaucrats got contempt notices, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security will be stationed at the temple and the dargah for the ritual.
To make sure things run smoothly from now on, the court suspended the temple's trustee board and appointed two former Madras High Court judges as receivers to oversee its administration and ensure compliance with the order.