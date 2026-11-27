The Supreme Court has called out Tamil Nadu officials for not lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram temple, calling it "The failure to light the lamp at Deepathoon, viewed in conjunction with the resolution, prima facie discloses wilful and flagrant disobedience of this court."

The court now wants the lamp lit this Saturday with a flame from Uchaipillaiyar Mandapam.

To make sure things go smoothly, the temple board has been suspended, former judges are stepping in to oversee things, and CRPF will handle security.