Supreme Court orders Karthigai Deepam lit at Thiruparankundram temple
The Supreme Court has called out Tamil Nadu officials for not lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram temple, calling it "The failure to light the lamp at Deepathoon, viewed in conjunction with the resolution, prima facie discloses wilful and flagrant disobedience of this court."
The court now wants the lamp lit this Saturday with a flame from Uchaipillaiyar Mandapam.
To make sure things go smoothly, the temple board has been suspended, former judges are stepping in to oversee things, and CRPF will handle security.
Supreme Court warns of constitutional chaos
The court made it clear: ignoring its orders could cause "constitutional chaos," and following judicial directions isn't up for debate.
Devotees can light the lamp too, as long as they keep at least 50 meters away from the Dargah.
These steps show just how seriously the court is taking its role in making sure rules are followed and everyone's rights are respected.