Supreme Court orders plot allotment for Friday namaz near Bhojshala 

The Supreme Court made the clarification to its earlier interim order after senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Muslim community, argued that previously allotted land was about 1.3km away from the Bhojshala complex.

Ahmadi argued that numerous appropriate plots of land adjacent to the Bhojshala complex were available, all of which were waqf properties.

He pointed out four possible locations near the complex that could be used for prayers without disrupting law and order.