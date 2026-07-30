Supreme Court orders plot allotment for Friday namaz near Bhojshala
What's the story
The Supreme Court has specified a particular plot of land for offering Friday prayers between 1:00pm and 3:00pm near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh. The land identified is Khasra No. 596, said to be Dargah land adjoining the disputed site. The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana passed the order while hearing an application from the Muslim community seeking an alternate site after the high court declared the premises a temple.
Plot identification
Muslim community previously allotted land 1.3km away
The Supreme Court made the clarification to its earlier interim order after senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Muslim community, argued that previously allotted land was about 1.3km away from the Bhojshala complex.
Ahmadi argued that numerous appropriate plots of land adjacent to the Bhojshala complex were available, all of which were waqf properties.
He pointed out four possible locations near the complex that could be used for prayers without disrupting law and order.
Rights vs order
ASG says state concerns limited to law and order
Justice Bagchi asked which of the identified locations had been used for prayers earlier.
Ahmadi said they were open to any site deemed appropriate by the court.
The bench observed a yellow-marked plot on the site map appeared suitable due to its separate access road.
Ahmadi then confirmed that the applicants had no objection to that location.
Prayer arrangements
Court directs state authorities to make arrangements for prayers
Appearing for the state, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj stressed state concerns were limited to maintaining law and order but was open to exploring other sites if needed.
However, Justice Bagchi observed that, while maintaining law and order was the state's constitutional duty, religious rights should not be overlooked.
Clarifying its earlier order, the bench directed, "The earlier order is clarified to the extent that the Muslim community be permitted to offer namaz on Fridays between 1-3 pm..."