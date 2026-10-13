Supreme Court orders SOP verifying caste claims for 2027 census
India
The Supreme Court just told the central government to come up with clear rules (an SOP) for verifying people's caste claims in the 2027 Census.
This move aims to stop fake claims, which Chief Justice Surya Kant said could take away opportunities meant for real OBC, SC, and ST communities.
Court says misuse undermines reservations
The court pointed out that misuse of caste certificates can mess with fair access to reserved seats in schools and jobs.
The petitioner also stressed that having reliable data is key for making sure resources are shared fairly and policies actually work.
The government now has to file a note indicating the SOP for verification.