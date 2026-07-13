Supreme Court overturns 5 foreigner labels in Assam, orders reviews
India
The Supreme Court just stepped in to make sure citizenship decisions in Assam are actually fair.
On Monday, it overturned earlier rulings that had labeled five people as "foreigners," all because of small mistakes like spelling errors in old documents.
The court said no one should face action until their cases are reviewed properly, with real evidence considered.
Petitioners get fresh hearings without technicalities
The petitioners now get a fresh shot to prove their citizenship before the tribunals, without being tripped up by technicalities.
As the judges put it, the procedure must be fair and just.
For anyone following the Assam citizenship debate, this is a reminder that due process really matters.