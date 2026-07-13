Supreme Court overturns 5 foreigner labels in Assam, orders reviews India Jul 13, 2026

The Supreme Court just stepped in to make sure citizenship decisions in Assam are actually fair.

On Monday, it overturned earlier rulings that had labeled five people as "foreigners," all because of small mistakes like spelling errors in old documents.

The court said no one should face action until their cases are reviewed properly, with real evidence considered.