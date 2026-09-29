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Home / News / India News / SC sets aside Sambhal violence accused's NSA detention
SC sets aside Sambhal violence accused's NSA detention
The SC imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh

SC sets aside Sambhal violence accused's NSA detention

By Snehil Singh
Sep 29, 2026
11:52 am
What's the story

The Supreme Court has quashed the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz, an accused in the 2024 Sambhal violence case. The court also imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government for its illegal action. The bench, comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nag, set aside an Allahabad High Court judgment that had upheld Afroz's detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.

Legal scrutiny

Legality of preventive detention order questioned

The Supreme Court bench questioned the legality of a preventive detention order based solely on a confession made in police custody.

While pronouncing the judgment, Justice Datta dedicated the judgment to his late law clerk, who died before turning 27.

The court had earlier asked if such a confession could satisfy the "subjective satisfaction" needed for a preventive detention order.

Case background

Afroz was arrested after 54 days of violence

Afroz was arrested around 54 days after the Sambhal violence, allegedly based on a confession made in police custody.

He was later granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but was detained under the NSA on October 13, 2025.

The High Court upheld this detention order, prompting Afroz to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

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Legal arguments

Argument before Supreme Court

Before the Supreme Court, Afroz argued that his arrest was based on an inadmissible custodial confession.

He contended that multiple criminal cases alone can't justify preventive detention without a bona fide and informed subjective satisfaction based on sufficient material.

The court reiterated that mere possibility of re-offending without cogent material cannot justify preventive detention.

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Rejected defense

UP government's defense in the matter

The Uttar Pradesh government had defended the detention order on grounds of "likelihood" of Afroz causing violence or affecting public order.

However, the Supreme Court held that a preventive detention order under NSA cannot be sustained solely on confession statements before police.

The court emphasized that other surrounding circumstances must be considered in such cases.

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