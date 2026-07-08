Supreme Court permits hotel and call records as adultery evidence India Jul 08, 2026

The Supreme Court just ruled that hotel booking and call records can be used as evidence in divorce cases involving adultery.

This comes after a woman accused her husband of staying with another woman at a Jaipur hotel in 2022.

She first asked for CCTV footage, but since it was deleted, she requested the hotel's booking information, guest names, payment details, and call logs instead.