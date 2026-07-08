Supreme Court permits hotel and call records as adultery evidence
The Supreme Court just ruled that hotel booking and call records can be used as evidence in divorce cases involving adultery.
This comes after a woman accused her husband of staying with another woman at a Jaipur hotel in 2022.
She first asked for CCTV footage, but since it was deleted, she requested the hotel's booking information, guest names, payment details, and call logs instead.
Courts reject husband's privacy objection
While the husband argued this violated his privacy, both the Family Court and Delhi High Court said these records were important for proving adultery, especially when handled securely in sealed covers.
The Supreme Court agreed, dismissing the appeal with the observation that "no interference is called for" and that its refusal reinforces the High Court's view.