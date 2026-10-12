Supreme Court postpones decision on Tamil Nadu's 11 TMC plea
India
The Supreme Court is holding off on its decision about Tamil Nadu's urgent request for 11 TMC of Cauvery water from Karnataka.
Karnataka says it just doesn't have enough water to share right now, blaming a tough drought and low rainfall, and arguing it needs to save what's left for its own people.
Tamil Nadu says delay hurts crops
Tamil Nadu insists it needs the water to help struggling farmers and claims Karnataka hasn't followed previous orders to release enough.
While Karnataka points out that the upcoming northeast monsoon will help Tamil Nadu but not them, Tamil Nadu says the delay is hurting crops right now.
The court's final call is still pending.