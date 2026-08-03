Supreme Court preserves wife's interim maintenance despite adultery claim
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: If someone alleges adultery in a maintenance case, that claim cannot be pushed aside until everything else is sorted.
Unless the husband can show solid proof, interim maintenance for the wife will continue.
This decision overturns a Rajasthan High Court ruling that had delayed dealing with the adultery issue.
Court urges regulation of private investigators
The justices criticized lower courts for dragging their feet, saying it defeats the point of Section 125(4).
They also flagged concerns about private investigators snooping around in marital disputes without any rules, which could mess with people's privacy and could misuse digital evidence.
The court suggested it is time for the Law Commission to look into regulating these investigators.