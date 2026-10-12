Supreme Court presses Karnataka on Cauvery backlog amid drought

The Supreme Court has put the spotlight on Karnataka's struggle to clear its Cauvery water backlog, especially with drought making things tougher.

Justice Vikram Nath pointed out that more water is needed to fix the shortfall, but also acknowledged that Karnataka itself is running low.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu says it's missing out on a shortfall of 11.719 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) in the flows due to it at Billigundulu up to October 6, 2026.