Supreme Court presses Karnataka on Cauvery backlog amid drought
The Supreme Court has put the spotlight on Karnataka's struggle to clear its Cauvery water backlog, especially with drought making things tougher.
Justice Vikram Nath pointed out that more water is needed to fix the shortfall, but also acknowledged that Karnataka itself is running low.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu says it's missing out on a shortfall of 11.719 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) in the flows due to it at Billigundulu up to October 6, 2026.
Tamil Nadu accuses Karnataka withholding water
Tamil Nadu has formally accused Karnataka of holding back water even though its reservoirs have space.
It is asking for a fair share during tough times, arguing drought losses should be shared proportionately among the States.
Karnataka, for its part, says it needs most of its stored water just for drinking and doesn't get relief from northeast monsoons like Tamil Nadu does.
The Supreme Court will weigh both sides before making a call.