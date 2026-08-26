Supreme Court protects Abhishek Upadhyay from arrest under SC/ST Act
India
The Supreme Court has stepped in to protect Abhishek Upadhyay from being arrested, at least for now.
Upadhyay says he was falsely accused by the Ghaziabad Police under the SC/ST Act after he exposed alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The charges are tied to a road rage incident, but Upadhyay believes it's payback for his whistleblowing.
Supreme Court seeks FIR details
The court told the police not to take any action against Upadhyay related to this case and asked them to share the FIR details.
His senior advocate, Pradeep Rai, said the case was vindictive and pushed for an independent probe by the CBI or the Delhi Police.
For now, Upadhyay's next step is to get a copy of the FIR and possibly approach the high court if needed.