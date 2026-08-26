Supreme Court protects Abhishek Upadhyay from arrest under SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court has stepped in to protect Abhishek Upadhyay from being arrested, at least for now.

Upadhyay says he was falsely accused by the Ghaziabad Police under the SC/ST Act after he exposed alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The charges are tied to a road rage incident, but Upadhyay believes it's payback for his whistleblowing.