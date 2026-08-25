Supreme Court protects Abhishek Upadhyay, orders FIR and CCTV disclosure
India
The Supreme Court has stepped up for journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, shielding him from any coercive action by Uttar Pradesh Police after he raised questions about how donations for Ayodhya's Ram temple were being handled.
The court also told police to share the FIR and CCTV footage with him, so he can properly defend himself.
Upadhyay alleges police forced CCTV deletion
Upadhyay says a road rage FIR against him is just a way to pressure him because of his independent journalistic work.
He claims police even made shopkeepers delete CCTV footage linked to the incident.
Now, the Supreme Court wants the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner to explain themselves in a report before the next hearing on September 7, 2026.