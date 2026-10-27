Supreme Court questions government over drug pricing and hospital markups

The Supreme Court has questioned the government over why medicines are so pricey, especially when hospitals mark them up way above what they paid.

This comes as the court considers a case asking for fairer drug prices, affordable medicines, and reforms in drug pricing and medical regulation.

The judges pointed out delays in putting limits on trade margins for selected anti-cancer drugs, especially at 30% of the MRP, even though the government recently capped margins at 30% for some of them.