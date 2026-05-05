Supreme Court questions motive behind Kerala Sabarimala pil on women India May 05, 2026

The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at a PIL about women entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

Justice BV Nagarathna openly wondered, "Now, we want to know why you filed this PIL at all? What was it that you wanted to achieve? What does it come out of it?"

The bench also pointed out that too many PILs are being used for personal or political reasons instead of real public interest.