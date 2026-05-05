Supreme Court questions motive behind Kerala Sabarimala pil on women
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at a PIL about women entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
Justice BV Nagarathna openly wondered, "Now, we want to know why you filed this PIL at all? What was it that you wanted to achieve? What does it come out of it?"
The bench also pointed out that too many PILs are being used for personal or political reasons instead of real public interest.
SC bench weighs religion and rights
A nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is weighing if religious customs can override basic rights like equality and personal liberty.
They're discussing whether practices that exclude women are protected under religious freedom or if they cross the line set by the Constitution.
This hearing is part of a bigger conversation about gender equality and how much courts should step in on religious traditions.
PIL challenges SC women's entry reference
The Supreme Court is hearing a PIL related to women's entry and religious freedom issues.
The current PIL challenges the Supreme Court reference on women's entry, so the debate over faith versus equality is still very much alive.