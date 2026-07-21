Supreme Court questions Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail over Section 403 typo
The Supreme Court isn't convinced about the high court's decision to grant bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who's accused of killing her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
The bail happened because of a typo in the arrest paperwork: officials wrote Section 403 instead of the correct Section 103.
Justice MM Sundresh wondered why Sonam hadn't raised these issues earlier.
Supreme Court hints Raghuvanshi may surrender
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that a simple typo shouldn't mean someone gets bail, especially since Sonam didn't object before.
The court hinted she might have to surrender while key witnesses are heard.
For context: Sonam married Raja in May 2025 and reportedly confessed to planning his murder with her lover, Raj Kushwaha.
Raja's body was found in a gorge 10 days after the newlyweds went missing.
More hearings are coming up this Thursday.