Supreme Court questions Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail over Section 403 typo

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that a simple typo shouldn't mean someone gets bail, especially since Sonam didn't object before.

The court hinted she might have to surrender while key witnesses are heard.

For context: Sonam married Raja in May 2025 and reportedly confessed to planning his murder with her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

Raja's body was found in a gorge 10 days after the newlyweds went missing.

More hearings are coming up this Thursday.