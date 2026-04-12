Supreme Court: Rajasthan milk cooperative election rights are statutory
India
The Supreme Court just clarified that voting and running in elections are not "fundamental rights": they are actually statutory rights given by law.
This came up while looking at the rules set by Rajasthan's District Milk Producers's Cooperative Unions, and the court said these rules fit within what the law allows.
Supreme Court backs Rajasthan cooperative bylaws
The court also called out the Rajasthan High Court for interfering with cooperative societies' bylaws, reminding everyone that these groups are not technically "the State" under the Constitution.
The Supreme Court backed the societies' own rules, saying they help keep things fair and accountable, and made it clear that election disputes should be sorted through official channels set up for cooperatives.