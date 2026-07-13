Supreme Court refuses bail to MK Ram over student suicide
The Supreme Court has refused anticipatory bail to M. K. Ram, a former head of the Department of Dental Anatomy at Anjarakandy Dental College, who is accused of driving first-year student Nithin Raj to suicide through repeated harassment.
The court called Ram's actions "inhuman" and said strong action is needed to stop student mistreatment.
Raj died on April 10, with reports pointing to ongoing harassment by Ram and another faculty member.
Ram faces abetment and SC/ST charges
Ram allegedly humiliated Raj in public over his caste, causing serious distress.
He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
While Ram's lawyer argued that other factors like loan pressure may have played a role, the court said the conduct was "inhuman" and stressed that accountability matters in cases like this.