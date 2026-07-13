Supreme Court refuses bail to MK Ram over student suicide

The Supreme Court has refused anticipatory bail to M. K. Ram, a former head of the Department of Dental Anatomy at Anjarakandy Dental College, who is accused of driving first-year student Nithin Raj to suicide through repeated harassment.

The court called Ram's actions "inhuman" and said strong action is needed to stop student mistreatment.

Raj died on April 10, with reports pointing to ongoing harassment by Ram and another faculty member.