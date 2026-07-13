Supreme Court refuses BL Jain public pornography ban petition
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to ban watching pornography in public places, saying it's a policy issue, not something for judges to decide.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, told petitioner BL Jain to take his concerns to government officials instead.
Judges say problem falls to MEITY
The judges pointed out that handling this kind of problem needs tech know-how and falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Jain argued that easy access to porn can lead to addiction and even crimes, and wanted a nationwide plan using Section 69A of the Information Technology Act (which lets authorities block harmful content).
Still, the court said it was not for them but for policymakers.